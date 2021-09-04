Pulisic uncertain for World Cup qualifier vs Canada

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Pulisic is uncertain for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Canada on Sunday night, and goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains sidelined by back spasms. Pulisic is regaining fitness after testing positive for COVID-19 and missed Thursday’s qualifying opener at El Salvador, a 0-0 draw. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Pulisic was to be evaluated again later Saturday to determine whether he will be on Sunday’s game-day roster. Pulisic, a 22-year-old attacker, missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Aug. 28. He resumed training with the U.S. on Monday.