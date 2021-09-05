Red Sox add another to COVID-19 IL; RHP Pivetta scratched

AP National Sports

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have scratched Nick Pivetta and placed the right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list. Pivetta was slated to start against Cleveland at Fenway Park. Instead, he becomes the 10th Boston player to go on the COVID-19-related injury list in the past 10 days. Kutter Crawford was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander will start the series finale against the Indians in his major league debut.