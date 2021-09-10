Benintendi pushes Royals past Twins in 11th with 2nd homer

AP National Sports

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Benintendi had four hits and two home runs, the last a two-run shot in the 11th to send the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Benintendi had five RBIs in his second multi-homer game of the season in Minnesota. He’s driven in 11 runs in his last three games for Kansas City. Ervin Santana pitched around a walk and the automatic runner in a scoreless 10th against his former team, and Greg Holland earned his eighth save in 12 chances. Juan Minaya took the loss for the Twins.