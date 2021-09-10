Garber: Calling off MLS games after 9/11 was right move

AP National Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber spent some time this week reflecting on the Sept. 11 attacks. He says he’s glad he made the decision then to cancel the remainder of the league’s regular-season games following the tragedy. The MLS came back for the playoffs that year. The league will mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks Saturday by having its players wear a commemorative patch on their jerseys. A moment of silence will be held before each game. The league is also recognizing Sept. 11 as a national day of remembrance and service, with projects including packing meals for Feeding America-affiliated food banks.