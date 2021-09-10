Jets’ young cornerbacks to get first big test vs. Panthers

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ secondary is a primary concern because of its inexperience at cornerback. Second-year defensive back Bryce Hall is slated to be one of the starters when the Jets open the season at Carolina on Sunday. The other starting job is still uncertain with coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich sorting through a mix of rookies and unproven players that includes Javelin Guidry, Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock, Brandin Echols and Isaiah Dunn. Hall says the cornerbacks are hungry and confident they will be able to do the job for the Jets this season.