Megill’s 10 Ks lead Mets over reeling, bumbling Yanks 10-3

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Tylor Megill struck out a career-high 10 in a career-long seven innings and the New York Mets took advantage of a string of mental and physical mistakes by the reeling Yankees to rout their Bronx rival 10-3 at Citi Field in the opener of the season’s second Subway Series. Making the 15th start of his first big league season, Megill allowed four hits and walked one as the Mets got back to .500 at 71-71. The Yankees lost their season-high seventh in a row and for the 11th time in 13 games following a 13-game winning streak.