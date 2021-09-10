No. 2 Daniil Medvedev into 3rd Grand Slam final at US Open

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has reached his third Grand Slam final with a straight-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the U.S. Open. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev was a point from dropping the second set but used a five-game run to surge out of that tight spot and beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday. Medvedev was the runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2019 and the Australian Open this year. In Sunday’s final, he will meet No. 1 Novak Djokovic or No. 4 Alexander Zverev. Djokovic heads into his semifinal with a 26-0 record in major tournaments in 2021 as he pursues the first calendar-year Grand Slam since 1969.