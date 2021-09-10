Orioles hit two homers off Ray, beat Blue Jays 6-3

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Blue Jays 6-3 on Friday night to end Toronto’s season-high winning streak at eight. Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather that traveled 423 feet and gave Baltimore the decisive lead. The Orioles have won five games in September, one more than they won in August. Ray, who was the American League Player of the Week, allowed three runs and a season-high eight hits and eight strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. It was his shortest outing since June 18 against Baltimore.