Alabama CBs Jobe, Armour-Davis sidelined for Mercer game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis didn’t start the game with Mercer on Saturday.Jobe was spotted in street clothes for the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s home debut against the FCS team. It wasn’t clear why Jobe and Armour-Davis weren’t available.Neither went through pre-game warmups.Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry, one of Alabama’s top recruits in the latest class, started opposite junior Marcus Banks.