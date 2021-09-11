Skip to Content
Bears NT Goldman to miss opener at Rams because of injuries

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have ruled out nose tackle Eddie Goldman for Sunday’s season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles because of knee and ankle injuries. The Bears announced Saturday that Goldman did not travel with the team. Chicago is counting on Goldman to help clog the interior and boost a run defense that dropped from ninth in 2019 to 15th after he opted out of last season because of COVID-19 concerns. 

