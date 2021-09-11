City earns 3rd straight win by beating Leicester 1-0 in EPL

AP National Sports

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Bernardo Silva has earned Manchester City its third straight victory in the English Premier League with a second-half goal to see off Leicester 1-0. City got some revenge for last month’s loss to Leicester in the Community Shield. Silva lifted a finish over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 62nd minute after the ball fell to him when Joao Cancelo’s shot from the edge of the box hit Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu. The win would have come easier for City if it wasn’t for wasteful finishing to underline its need for a striker to replace Sergio Aguero. City opened the season with a 1-0 loss at Tottenham and bounced back with wins over Norwich and Arsenal.