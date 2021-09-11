Elliott leads Merrimack past Holy Cross for first 2-0 start

AP National Sports

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Westin Elliott sandwiched a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes around teammate Anthony Witherstone’s 35-yard interception-return score and Merrimack stunned Holy Cross 35-21 to give the Warriors their first 2-0 start. Merrimack, which joined the Northeast Conference of the FCS in 2019, fell behind 7-0 before taking the lead for good in the second quarter against the reigning Patriot League champions. Elliott pulled the Warriors even at 7 when he connected with Johnny Rosario for a 22-yard score at the 12:51 mark. Two plays later Witherstone used one hand to pick off a Matthew Sluka pass, returning it for the go-ahead score.