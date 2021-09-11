Facts, figures about Djokovic’s bid for calendar-year Slam

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic is 27-0 in Grand Slam matches heading into the U.S. Open final against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. Djokovic is trying to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 and earn a men’s-record 21st career major championship. He currently is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20. Djokovic is a 34-year-old from Serbia who has spent more weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings than anyone. Only two men and three women ever have gone 4 for 4 at Grand Slam tournaments in a single season: Don Budge, Rod Laver, Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court and Steffi Graf.