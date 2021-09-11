Hamilton fastest in practice ahead of sprint at Italian GP

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the second practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of the return of the sprint later. Hamilton was .222 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .416 quicker than championship leader Max Verstappen. The session was red-flagged for just over 10 minutes after Carlos Sainz Jr. crashed into the wall at Ascari. Hamilton will start the 18-lap dash at the Temple of Speed in second place. He is behind Bottas but ahead of Verstappen after Friday’s qualifying session.