Johnston catches 2 of Duggan’s 3 TDs as TCU beats Cal 34-32

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Quentin Johnston caught two of Max Duggan’s three touchdown passes and TCU beat California 34-32. Johnston got the go-ahead score with a nifty catch-and-run that covered 45 yards. Duggan then added a 9-yard rushing TD. Zach Evans ran for 183 yards on 22 carries, with a 51-yard TD just before halftime for the 2-0 Horned Frogs. Duggan completed 17 of 31 passes for 122 yards. Chase Garbers threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns for 0-2 Cal. He had 235 yards passing in the first half, with 199 of that coming on only four plays.