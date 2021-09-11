MLB upholds suspension of Arizona pitcher Caleb Smith

AP National Sports

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith has lost his appeal and will serve a 10-day suspension for the use of a foreign substance in a game. Smith is the second major-league pitcher to serve a suspension under umpires’ increased emphasis on enforcing the banned-substance rules. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Smith had his appeal hearing Sept. 7 and is not with the team on its current road trip, which continues tonight in Seattle.