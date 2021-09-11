New starter Potts carries Minnesota past Miami of Ohio 31-26

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Treyson Potts picked up for Minnesota where Mo Ibrahim left off. Potts rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start to help fend off Miami of Ohio 31-26. Ibrahim was lost for the season with a lower left leg injury suffered in the opener. Tanner Morgan connected with Dylan Wright and Daniel Jackson on scoring passes in the second quarter as the Gophers took a 21-3 lead into halftime. The Redhawks outgained them 128-15 in total yards in the third quarter to make a game of it down the stretch. Minnesota is 1-1. Miami is 0-2.