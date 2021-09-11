No Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after losing at Napoli 2-1

AP National Sports

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — No Cristiano Ronaldo. No wins for Juventus. The Bianconeri remained winless in Serie A and slumped to their second consecutive defeat since Ronaldo went back to Manchester United after losing at Napoli 2-1. Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly scored five minutes from time after Moise Kean inexplicably headed the ball toward his own goal following a Napoli corner. Matteo Politano equalized for Napoli near the hour mark following Álvaro Morata’s opener for Juventus 10 minutes in at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Napoli has a perfect nine points while Juventus has one point from three matches.