PSG debuts Donnarumma and wins without Messi, Neymar
By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer
PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Ander Herrera has scored twice and Kylian Mbappe added another as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain routed promoted Clermont 4-0 to make it five straight wins. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye came off the bench to add the fourth goal. Clermont lost for the first time this season after a bright start. PSG rested Lionel Messi along with Argentine countrymen Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes and Brazil star Neymar after they were all on international duty in South America.
