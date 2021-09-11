Rangers score five in 8th, come back to nip A’s 8-6

AP National Sports

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to cap a five-run rally, lifting the Texas Rangers past the Oakland Athletics, 8-6, on Saturday. Trailing 6-2 after being held down by starter Cole Irvin, the Rangers took advantage of the A’s struggling bullpen. DJ Peters hit a two-run home run and Yohel Pozo added an RBI double off Sergio Romo before Heim’s homer on an 0-2 pitch from Andrew Chafin (1-3). It’s the sixth time in 76 games this season that the Rangers have come back to win after trailing going into the eighth.