Ronaldo overcomes nerves for Man United homecoming double

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice on his return to Manchester United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League. Bernardo Silva clinched Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Leicester, lifting a shot over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0. Tottenham became the final team to lose its perfect record, losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace with 10 men. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended Arsenal’s wait for a goal and some points by clinching a 1-0 win over Norwich, which remains on zero points.