Ronaldo to make 2nd United debut starting against Newcastle

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is making his second Manchester United debut after being selected to start against Newcastle. The 36-year-old Portugal forward secured an unexpected return to United after 12 years when he was sold by Juventus last month. The masses of United fans arriving at Old Trafford in their new jerseys with Ronaldo on the back got what they hoped for when the lineup was revealed an hour before kickoff in the Premier League match.