LEADING OFF: 41-year-old Hill faces 40-year-old Wainwright

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Mets 41-year-old left-hander Rich Hill is set to face Cardinals 40-year-old righty Adam Wainwright in a showdown of veterans who still got it. Hill has allowed three earned runs over 17 innings in his previous three starts, and Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning against the Dodgers in a 5-4 win his last time out. They have a way to go chasing the record for oldest matchup. The Angels’ Don Sutton and Indians’ Phil Niekro were a combined 90 years, 135 days old when they pitched against each other on Jun 8, 1987. Also, Toronto rolls into a home series against Tampa Bay after scoring 22 runs Sunday.