Stafford leads LA Rams past Bears 34-14 in dynamic debut

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a dynamic debut for the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran quarterback led LA past Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears for a 34-14 victory Sunday night. Stafford found Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown on his second pass for the Rams. Stafford hit a wide-open Cooper Kupp for a 56-yard TD to open the third quarter, and he found Robert Woods for a clinching score with 3:17 to play. Dalton passed for 206 yards in his Bears debut, while rookie quarterback Justin Fields rushed for a 3-yard score while getting a handful of snaps in his NFL debut.