Kelly has solutions for No. 12 Irish against visiting Purdue

AP National Sports

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 12 Notre Dame is trying to firm things up before a visit from Purdue this weekend. Both teams are 2-0, but the Fighting Irish have looked shaky at times. Notre Dame escaped Florida State with a 41-38 overtime victory to open the season. It had to rally for a 32-29 win at home over Toledo. Coach Brian Kelly says his staff is working on limiting big plays. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm says his team will have its hands full.