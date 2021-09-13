Ukraine wants to prepare a bid to host a Winter Olympics

AP National Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Ukraine wants to enter formal talks about hosting the Winter Olympics. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will soon send officials to a meeting at the International Olympic Committee’s headquarters in Switzerland. He made the pledge during IOC president Thomas Bach’s weekend visit to Kyiv. The next available Winter Games to bid for is in 2030. A new and flexible Olympic bidding process means countries don’t need to specify immediately where or when they hope to host The IOC has said Salt Lake City, Sapporo and a Barcelona-Pyrenees plan were interested in hosting a winter edition from 2030 through 2038.