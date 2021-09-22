Millman survives 3-hour battle against Munar at Astana Open

AP National Sports

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Defending champion John Millman has battled through another tough match at the Astana Open to reach the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5 win over Jaume Munar of Spain. The fifth-seeded Australian needed 3 hours and 10 minutes to defeat Munar. He opened his title defense with a three-set victory over local qualifier Dmitry Popko on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Millman jokes, “These long matches aren’t good in my old age.” Millman will face either Filip Krajinovic or compatriot James Duckworth in the last eight of the hard-court tournament. Duckworth defeated local favorite Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (3), 6-1 in their first-round match.