Fresno State hosts UNLV after moving into the AP poll for the first time since 2018 following a 40-37 win at No. 13 UCLA last week. Fresno State last hosted a game as a ranked team in 2013 when Derek Carr led the Bulldogs to a 24-17 win over Utah State in the 2013 Mountain West championship game. The Rebels look for their first win since 2019.