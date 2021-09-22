Tackle nearly costs Mayfield, Browns coaches urge caution

AP National Sports

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield has been warned by his coaches to be more careful. Cleveland’s quarterback injured his left, non-throwing shoulder while making a tackle after an interception in Sunday’s win over Houston. Luckily for Mayfield and the Browns, he didn’t miss a snap. But he took a big risk on the play and in the process gambled with his safety and his team’s season. Mayfield joked that his shoulder remains attached. He said it shouldn’t affect him this week as the Browns host the Chicago Bears.