Assault victims protest outside U-Michigan board meeting

AP National Sports

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Protesters appeared outside a meeting of the University of Michigan’s governing board, calling for more accountability from the school for sexual assaults by a now-deceased doctor. Some protesters were victims of Dr. Robert Anderson, who worked on campus for decades. Former football player Chuck Christian handed out T-shirts that read, “Hail to the Victims.” It’s a reference to “Hail to the victors,” a lyric in the Michigan fight song. Christian says Anderson was a “monster.” The university has acknowledged that assaults occurred. A report by a law firm hired by U-M found that officials failed to stop Anderson, especially in the 1970s. The university is in mediation with lawyers who are seeking a financial settlement