Cooper, Parker help Sky hold off Wings in playoff opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Cooper scored 23 points, Candace Parker had a double-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 81-64 in a first-round WNBA playoff game. Parker finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the sixth-seeded Sky. Sixth-seeded Chicago advances to a second-round game on Sunday, while the seventh-seeded Wings were eliminated from the playoffs. Courtney Vandersloot had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, nine in the fourth quarter. Allie Quigley added 15 points for Chicago. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 22 points and Satou Sabally added 12.