Dye’s Whistling Straits gives Ryder Cup a seaside links feel

AP National Sports

By JIM LITKE

AP Sports Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The United States may be the host team for the 43rd Ryder Cup, but the Whistling Straits golf course will feel a lot like home for most of the visiting European side. The humpy, bumpy, windswept 7,355-yard layout designed by Pete Dye sits on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, yet it looks like any of the dozens of seaside links along the coasts of the United Kingdom and Ireland where the game originated. “Amazing that this golf course is man-made,” European vice captain Graeme McDowell marveled, “because it just looks like it’s been there since the beginning of time.”