FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 3

AP National Sports

By BRANDON GDULA

numberFire

Justin Herbert has yet to put up a big fantasy outing, but it could be on the way. Herbert has averaged 337 passing yards but has only two total passing scores. Adjusting his expected points added per drop back data for opponents faced, he’s above average. Touchdown regression is inevitable — and that means big fantasy production. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams should be extremely pass-heavy against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which leads to volume for the already-efficient Stafford. He’s averaged just shy of 300 passing yards and has been sacked on just 3.4% of his drop-backs, well below the NFL average of 6.4%.