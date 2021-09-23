LA Rams host Buccaneers in early meeting of NFC contenders

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend at SoFi Stadium in an early season meeting of Super Bowl contenders. The NFC powers are meeting for the second straight year, following the Rams’ 27-24 victory at Tampa Bay last November. The Bucs took another home loss six days later against Kansas City by an identical score — and they haven’t lost a game since, going 4-0 in the 2020 regular season, 4-0 in the playoffs and 2-0 this season to extend the longest winning streak in franchise history.