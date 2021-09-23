Manning discusses Giants’ career with jersey retirement set

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning will have his No. 10 jersey retired by the New York Giants at a halftime ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. His name will also be added to the team’s Ring of Honor. The Giants will be facing the Atlanta Falcons that day. The 40-year-old Manning retired after the 2019 season. Talking the media on a virtual call on Thursday, Manning said he knew it was time to walk away from the game. He added he has no regrets. Manning set almost every Giants passing record during his career.