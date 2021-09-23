MLB, union send notices of intent to seek labor changes

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ association sent the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service letters of intent to seek new labor terms as the Dec. 1 expiration of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement approaches. The notices are a formality under federal labor law required during every negotiation. They were exchanged on Aug. 26 by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Ian Penny, the general counsel of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Negotiations have proceeded slowly and both sides appear to be bracing for a lockout that could start either on Dec. 1 or when players are scheduled to report to spring training.