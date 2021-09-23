No. 11 Florida goes for 5th straight vs SEC rival Tennessee

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 11 Florida tries to bounce back from a gut-wrenching home loss to top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama and extend its dominance over Tennessee. The Gators have won 15 of the last 16 against the Volunteers, who are on the road for the first time this season. Tennessee has dropped eight straight in Gainesville, last winning in the Swamp in 2003. The matchup to watch is Florida’s vaunted ground game against Tennessee’s stout run defense.