No. 4 Oklahoma, West Virginia will meet to open Big 12 play

No. 4 Oklahoma needs a convincing win to silence critics who say the Sooners’ high ranking is unjustified because of their shaky start. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler needs some dominant performances to regain his spot as the Heisman favorite. West Virginia could launch itself into the Top 25 with another victory over a ranked team. The Mountaineers are coming off a 27-21 win over then-No. 15 Virginia Tech.