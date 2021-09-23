Patriots hoping to earn 3rd straight victory against Saints

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Saints will be looking to improve their recent fortunes against the Patriots when the teams meet for the first time since 2017. New England has won two straight and five of the last six meetings. Recent history says to expect a close game. Eight of the 13 games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less — including two by a field goal. The Saints have a 3-4 record in New England and have dropped the last three games played there. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2005 that Drew Brees and Tom Brady weren’t the opposing quarterbacks.