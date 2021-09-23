Ravens expected to roll over lowly Lions in the Motor city

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are favored to beat Detroit by more than a touchdown and it is easy to understand why. Baltimore is coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit and first-year coach Dan Campbell are winless. The Ravens are No. 1 in the NFL in rushing with quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the team on the ground and through the air. The Lions have given up an average of 38 points and only Atlanta has allowed more points in the league. Baltimore has won 10 straight games against NFC opponents, leading all active streaks against the conference.