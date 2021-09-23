Rivera, McDermott put ties aside as Washington faces Bills

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Washington Football Team’s game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday will feature a reunion of coaching colleagues. Washington coach Ron Rivera, Bills coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier all worked on Andy Reid’s first staff with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. McDermott more recently worked under Rivera as Carolina’s defensive coordinator before landing the job in Buffalo in 2017. Rivera made clear their mutual friendships will be suspended come kickoff by saying it’s like going up against a brother. He says, you want to whip them, but not hurt them. Both teams are 1-1.