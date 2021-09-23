Sport’s biggest secret: Names in the envelopes at Ryder Cup

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — It might be the best-kept secret in sports. Each Saturday at the Ryder Cup, captains have to submit one name that goes into a sealed envelope when they fill out the singles lineup. If a player is injured and can’t go, he gets a half-point with the player from the other team whose name is in the envelope. Curtis Strange was U.S. captain in 2002 and says it was the most uncomfortable thing he ever did. It’s even more complicated this time because of COVID-19. Captains have to put names in two envelopes — one for injury, one for COVID-19.