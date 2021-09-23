Steelers, Bengals still searching for identities in Week 3

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will both try to avoid falling into a 1-2 hole when they meet at Heinz Field. Both teams won their openers before falling in Week 2. The Steelers have won 14 of the past 16 meetings between the AFC North rivals, but the teams split the season series in 2020. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger is expected to play after sustaining a chest injury last week against Las Vegas. The Bengals will try to do a better job of protecting QB Joe Burrow, who has been sacked nine times through two games.