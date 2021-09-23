Steelers OC Matt Canada: ‘I need to do better’
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada says he needs to do a better job. The Steelers have scored just three offensive touchdowns through two games while getting off to a 1-1 start. Canada says he needs to find a way to make things easier for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Getting the running game going would help. Pittsburgh is last in the NFL in rushing. Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati in Week 3.
Comments