Utah, Washington St facing critical questions on offense
By JOHN COON
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Utes head into their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Saturday with a ton of question marks on offense. Utah ranks eighth in the league in total offense and scoring offense after three games. New starting quarterback Cameron Rising could be a catalyst for helping the Utes reverse course. Rising replaced Charlie Brewer at quarterback late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 loss to the Aztecs. He led a fourth-quarter comeback and helped the Utes score touchdowns on three straight drives to push the game into triple overtime. Rising is the starter going forward after Brewer left the program.
