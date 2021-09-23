Washington looking for first win at Buffalo since 1987

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Washington with each team looking to pick up a second victory this season. Allen’s ability to take off and run with the ball will test a Washington defense that struggled to contain Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the ground last week. Taylor Heinicke makes his second consecutive start at quarterback for Washington after replacing injured veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in the season opener. Buffalo opened as a 9 1/2-point favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook coming off a 35-0 blowout of Miami. The Bills have won seven of the past eight meetings with Washington.