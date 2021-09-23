Young Louisville, Florida State teams meet in ACC matchup

AP National Sports

BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Louisville coach Scott Satterfield still has modest steps to achieve as he rebuilds the Cardinals football program after an emotional win over UCF last week. One would be winning back-to-back games against an FBS team for the first time since Satterfield’s first season in 2019. Florida State’s Mike Norvell would simply settle for a win. They are two of the youngest teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville (2-1, 0-0) looks to continue its momentum when the teams meet Saturday and Florida State (0-3, 0-1) seeks to find any footing after a disappointing start.