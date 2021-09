AP National Sports

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time in the first practice session for the Russian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas’ best time of 1 minute, 34.427 seconds was .211 faster than Hamilton. Championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull was .016 further back in third. Charles Leclerc placed fourth for Ferrari and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was ninth.