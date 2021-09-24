Joshua weighs in much heavier than Usyk ahead of title fight

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk is giving up 19 pounds on world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for their fight on Saturday. Usyk tipped the scales at 221 pounds at the weigh-in in London. That’s heavier than the former cruiserweight was for his two fights since moving up to the heavyweight division in 2019. Joshua is defending his WBA, WBO and IBF belts. He weighed 240 pounds and that is the same as he was for his last fight against Kubrat Pulev in December. Usyk is also giving up height and reach to Joshua.