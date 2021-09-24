Skip to Content
Massage therapist gets 25 years to life for sex crimes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a massage therapist to three prison terms of 25 years to life for several sex crimes against five people. They include a child and three female soccer players at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. Douglas County Judge Sally Pokorny sentenced 50-year-old Shawn P. O’Brien on Friday after jurors in August found him guilty on eight counts. Three of the charges accused O’Brien of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 for fondling a girl who was either 9 or 10 on three occasions between 2013 and 2015. The sentences will be served concurrently. O’Brien will have to serve at least 25 years before being eligible for parole. 

